Latest News

Fire damages Arnegard landmark

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Twenty-three fire fighters from Arnegard and Watford City battled over six hours to extinguish a fire that severely damaged the PDQ, a well-known supper club and bar, on Arnegard’s Main Street.

According to Rick Schreiber, Arnegard fire chief, his department received the call at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, of the fire.

“We found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area as well as black smoke filling the entire structure,” states Schreiber. “We put out a call for assistance from the Watford City Fire Department and they responded with two engines and nine fighters.”

