Finding a new home for hundreds of strays

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

If you browse Watford City Facebook pages on any given day, you are sure to see a post of someone trying to find the owner of an animal that has wandered near their home.

Stray cats are birthing kittens in almost every neighborhood and animal lovers hearts go out to those not being cared for. But, while people want to help, resources in the area are limited.

“We are the only organization taking in stray animals in McKenzie County,” said Vanissa Nienhueser, Watford City Veterinary Center’s business manager. “Because we have limited space and resources, we only accept strays brought in by local law enforcement.”

While the vet clinic will only take animals from law enforcement, they do their best to connect community members who have found strays with resources in surrounding counties.

