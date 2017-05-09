Latest News

Finding a happier, healthier life

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Misty Moran has roots that run deep in Alexander, N.D. As a small child she moved to Alexander to live on her grandmother’s homestead.

In quieter days, Moran grew up in the small town and eventually attended Alexander High School where she graduated in 2002.

“In 2002, even though it wasn’t as crazy as future years, there were quite a few oil jobs,” said Moran. “I worked as a roustabout for several companies and jumped head first into the oilfield life.”

Moran said she went from work to the bar every day. Days went by fast and she was quickly pulled deep into a life of drinking and working way too hard.

“That lifestyle is not a good one for anybody,” said Moran. “I knew that my life choices were leading me nowhere. By the time I was 25 years old, I was ready to change my life and knew the only way to do that was to move and start over.”

