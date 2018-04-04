Latest News

Figure skaters to perform in “Headlines on Ice”

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

On April 7 and 8 at 4 p.m. the Watford City Figure Skating Club presents their annual Ice Show at the Rough Rider Center. This year’s theme is “Headlines on Ice.”

Zane Frick, the advanced skating head coach, said that when the coaches and board met together last fall, they started brainstorming theme ideas.

“We had a lot of good ideas but couldn’t find the right song choices for many of them,” said Frick. “When the idea to showcase important moments in global history came up, it was clear that we could create a really fun show.”

Frick says that one of the most difficult parts of planning a two hour ice show is finding music with the right rhythms for the many different skill levels that will be showcased.

