Latest News

Farmers Market is back

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you are looking for farm fresh produce, pies and other homemade goodies, then Watford City’s Farmers Market needs to be your destination.

Every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through the end of August, dozens of vendors are set up in the Kent Pelton Nature Park to sell their wares.

“We have a new location since construction is going on at the Heritage Park,” says Daniel Stenberg, event founder. “We’re also going longer than we did before.”

But it’s not just the fresh produce that is available as the Lions Club sells $5 hamburger plates and other entertainment is provided.

“We’ve got new vendors and offer different demonstrations each week as well,” says Stenberg.

Many vendors were back once again with plenty of new goodies to share with the community at this year’s event.

“We brought strawberry rhubarb and blueberry pies this year,” says Alicia Frye of Hometown Homemade. “Last year, we were still at our old shop so we didn’t have as much space to be able to provide the things we now can.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer