Farmers expect better crops

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As combines start hitting the fields across McKenzie County, farmers are hoping for a better harvest than last year when the county was in the grips of a drought.

But according to Mike Jenks, Helena Agri-Enterprises branch manager, while he expects area farmers will see an improvement in yields from last year, that didn’t take much.

“Last year was bad for crops,” states Jenks. “With the widespread drought conditions that were experienced in the county, we probably averaged from the low to mid-20 bushels per acre on the wheat fields.”

It didn’t look like this year’s crop outlook was going to be much better with the area again experiencing a dry spring, according to Jenks. And then the June rains hit.

“May was bone dry,” states Jenks. “Farmers were seeding in the dust.”

