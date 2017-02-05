Latest News

Farmer wins 27 awards in North Dakota Better Newspaper Contest

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

The McKenzie County Farmer received an Honorable Mention in the General Excellence category and an Honorable Mention in the Front Page Design category, along with 25 other awards in advertising, writing and photography during the 131th Annual North Dakota Newspaper Convention, which was held April 27-29 in Aberdeen, S.D.

Overall, the McKenzie County Farmer received 10 first place awards, seven second place awards, four third place awards, and five Honorable Mentions.

“Each and every week, the entire staff of the McKenzie County Farmer works hard to bring our readers the very best newspaper that we can,” stated Neal Shipman, Farmer editor. “It is a great honor to be recognized by our peers in the newspaper industry for producing a quality newspaper. We want to carry news and feature stories of the events that are impacting the lives of our readers. But we also strive to have the very best photographs and ads that we can produce. Being honored as one of the best weekly newspapers in North Dakota in our circulation size is a testament of that commitment by our entire staff.”

