Faith key to longevity

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

A Keene local turned 100 years old. On March 22, Helen Anderson Muirhead, known for her adventurous spirit and strong Norwegian ancestry, could officially call herself a centenarian.

Born in 1918 on her family’s homestead near Charlson, N.D., Helen is the daughter of Bernt and Bertha Anderson. After moving from Norway to North Dakota as young adults, both Bernt and Bertha homesteaded their own quarter of land before they married in 1911. Helen is the third of five children.

While she enjoyed growing up on her family’s farm, Helen had a wandering spirit. Helen yearned to see life outside of her small town. Upon her graduation from Watford City High School in 1935, she moved to Fargo to attend a business college.

