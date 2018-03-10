Latest News

Experts say to prepare now for a severe flu season

Posted 10/03/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Following such a severe flu season last year, the Center for Disease Control is urging people to get their flu shot - especially vulnerable populations like children, elderly and those with chronic health conditions. Last year, North Dakota saw 8,530 reported cases of influenza and 507 influenza-related deaths.

Sara Palmer, the infection control coordinator for McKenzie County Healthcare Systems said that of the 107 influenza cases that the hospital saw last year, only 17.5 percent of them had received the flu vaccine.

“We are concerned about the flu season this year,” Palmer said. “Last year’s flu vaccine received a lot of bad publicity and people might not get their vaccine this year because of it.”

