Exchange student joins W.C.H.S. grads

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Just after the new year, Uyen Duy Le, a high school senior, travelled thousands of miles and many hours from her home in tropical Vietnam to Watford City. She has been living here ever since as an exchange student for her last semester of high school.

Uyen (pronounced oo-een) did not even own a coat when she learned that she would be coming to North Dakota.

An avid student who has always had good grades, 17-year-old Uyen jumped at the chance to be an exchange student through Ocean International. Ocean stands for Organization for Cultural Exchange Among Nations and has been sponsoring international students to come to the United States since 1994.

