Erasing the stigma

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“We have a culture in our state that has somewhat evolved around drinking,” says First Lady Kathryn Burgum. “And we’ve had that horrible recognition where we’ve been named one of the drunkest states, which is alarming!”

That was the message that Burgum shared with McKenzie County residents and students during the ‘A Night of Prevention,’ program sponsored by the McKenzie County Community Coalition on Tuesday, March 19.

The event, which kicked off with Burgum’s keynote speech was followed by a discussion panel of community residents, as well as a presentation of awards to area individuals who have taken a stand against underage drinking.

According to Burgum, there’s a critical message parents and others need to absorb to help prevent their children from suffering from alcohol-related hardships down the road.

“It’s so important to focus on prevention, and it’s really important for communities to gather around that concept that supports the youth,” says Burgum.

