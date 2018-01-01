Latest News

Elliot remains focused on improving city of Arnegard

Posted 3/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In what could be called a record voter turnout for a city that only has an estimated population of 152 people, 109 Arnegard voters turned out for a special mayoral recall election on Monday, March 11, with incumbent Virginia Elliot unofficially defeating Jeffrey Kindel, 63-46.

The recall election was set in place after a petition, which was signed by 18 Arnegard residents and called for Elliot’s recall, was filed with the city on Nov. 2, 2018, and certified by the city auditor on Nov. 30.

And now with the vote over, Elliot says that it’s time for her to get back to doing her job of serving the citizens of Arnegard as their mayor.

“We need to bind together and move forward together,” stated Elliot following her most recent win at the polls. “We should have been working together all along. But for some reason we weren’t.”

