Latest News

Elliot challenges Kindel to be Arnegard’s mayor

Posted 5/30/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

When Arnegard voters head to the polls on June 12 to elect the mayor that they want to serve them for the next four years, they will have a choice of two qualified candidates who have both served on the city council and as mayor.

Current mayor, Jeff Kindel, who served four years on the city council and is completing his first four-term as Arnegard mayor is being challenged by Virginia Elliot, who previously served 20-plus years on the city council and four years as mayor.

Kindel, a contractor, is married with eight children. Elliot, who is retired, owned the Arnegard Cafe and Ginny’s Restaurant for 25 years.

As part of the McKenzie County Farmer’s coverage for the June 12 Arnegard city election, the newspaper posed several questions to the candidates on their views of the mayor’s position and what skills they would bring to the office.

