Latest News

Educators need to listen to students

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Gracie Johnsrud, a Watford City High School senior and a member of North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s Student Cabinet, told members of the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) that they need to listen to students when they are developing education policies.

“It’s important that educators understand what students need to prepare them for their future - whether it’s attending college or joining the workforce,” stated Johnsrud. “It is important that students have a voice in the education process.”

Johnsrud was a featured speaker at a national forum about how students can play a role in education policy during an April 8 panel discussion at a legislative conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by the CCSSO, an organization that represents state education agencies.

Johnsrud, who has been on Baesler’s Student Cabinet since she was a sophomore, says it has been a great learning experience.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer