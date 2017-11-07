Latest News

East Fairview readies for reunion

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The Old Timer’s Reunion is Fairview’s version of Homefest. It is a weekend when people come home to see family and friends. Community events are planned to fall on that weekend and family reunions try to coincide their fun with the Old Timer’s Reunion every year.

East Fairview is an interesting corner of McKenzie County. Their community straddles the stateline between North Dakota and Montana to the west. To the north, East Fairview is just minutes from Williams County.

With so many events surrounding the Old Timer’s Reunion weekend, in and just out of McKenzie County, don’t miss the chance to see what the northwest corner of our county has to offer.

The reunion and summer festival is celebrating its 71st year. Friday evening and Saturday all day there will be games, face painting, food and periodic performances at Charbonneau Park in Fairview, Mont.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer