Early detection key for breast cancer survival

Posted 10/24/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Williston chapter of Bras for a Cause, the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems and local breast cancer survivors want women to get a mammogram.

Excited about their fancy new 3-D mammogram machine at the McKenzie County Hospital, radiology techs Karlee Bailey and Chelsee Sterling say they are better able now than ever to help local women catch any signs of breast cancer early.

“You used to only be able to get a 3-D mammogram in big cities,” Bailey said. “So, having this machine in a rural area is an incredible resource.”

Before the new hospital opened, Bailey and Sterling administered mammograms in a trailer outside of the old hospital several days a month. Now, women can make an appointment whenever it is convenient for them.

“We would like more women to know that we have this technology available right in town,” Bailey said. “They no longer have to travel hours away to get the services they need. And, our images are read by the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bismarck, so they can be assured that the best eyes are looking at their scans.”

