Eagles Auxiliary hosts annual Christmas party for needy kids

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Giving Tree project will be held at the Watford City Eagles Club as it hosts its annual gift giving extravaganza from 12 until 2 p.m.

This holiday season is a time of year where many excitedly begin gearing up for the big day of Christmas as they anticipate the look on their loved ones faces as they light up with joyful surprise when they receive their gifts. Unfortunately, that’s not always how it goes for some families who have fallen upon hard times. While many families are fortunate enough to celebrate Christmas the way it’s intended to be, those financially strapped often end up experiencing an unwavering sense of dread as they try to press forward to the big day.

Every parent knows it’s their biggest desire to sit back and witness the joy of watching their children be overtaken by happiness as their wish list becomes true. For the parents experiencing financial hardship, the Eagles Club becomes their saving grace.

And this year’s Giving Tree sounds like it’s going to be bigger than ever as the number of children signed up has already exceeded last year’s crowd.

“So far we have 166 kids from 62 families signed up,” says Claudia Fegert, Eagles Auxiliary president. “Last year, we had 124 children from 40 families that came.”

