taoCMS™ Demo Site: Latest News


Weather Forecast
Home » Latest News »

Latest News

Eagles Auxiliary helps brighten Christmas for children

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

Eagles Auxiliary helps brighten Christmas for children

By Ashleigh Plemper
Farmer Staff Writer

As Christmas practically rushed its way to Dec. 25, not every family was financially ready to take on the biggest day of the year. Fortunately, a special organization was ready to save the day.
For the seventh year in a row, the Watford City Eagles Club Auxiliary stepped up to make Christmas a very special time for area children and families who are struggling financially.
This year’s Giving Tree project held on Dec. 21, at the Eagles Club was a hit as many children of the community received generous gifts this year.
“It went wonderful! We had 178 children, 68 families and we had a wonderful party,” says Claudia Fegert, Watford City Eagles Auxiliary president.
As everything went incredibly smooth, Fegert says the organization was well blessed with lots of donations to help make it a wonderful Christmas this year for many children.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer


© Copyright McKenzie County Farmer. All rights reserved.powered by taoCMS™ Web Content Manager