Latest News

Eagles Auxiliary helps brighten Christmas for children

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Christmas practically rushed its way to Dec. 25, not every family was financially ready to take on the biggest day of the year. Fortunately, a special organization was ready to save the day.

For the seventh year in a row, the Watford City Eagles Club Auxiliary stepped up to make Christmas a very special time for area children and families who are struggling financially.

This year’s Giving Tree project held on Dec. 21, at the Eagles Club was a hit as many children of the community received generous gifts this year.

“It went wonderful! We had 178 children, 68 families and we had a wonderful party,” says Claudia Fegert, Watford City Eagles Auxiliary president.

As everything went incredibly smooth, Fegert says the organization was well blessed with lots of donations to help make it a wonderful Christmas this year for many children.

