Latest News

Eagle Scout reaches Scouting’s top rank

Posted 7/18/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

To earn his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout award, 14-year-old Noah Begley came up with a project to improve the Watford City Elementary School playground. Noah oversaw a crew of family and fellow troop members for the project. The group spent a total of 50 hours spreading wood chips amongst the playground and putting signs in the school district’s transportation parking lot.

While Noah was given various options to choose from, a local groundskeeper strongly suggested to the teenager’s Scout troop the wood chips would be much appreciated and beneficial for children of the community.

The California native came to Watford City approximately three years ago when Noah’s father, Michael, landed a job in the oil field. After shifting his residence to North Dakota, Noah continued with his pursuit to climb the Eagle Scout ladder.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer