Drought is buzzkill for beekeepers

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

William Dahle will tell you honeybees are just like any other livestock.

“The bees need their meat and potatoes too,” the Big Sky Honey operator said.

North Dakota’s ongoing drought has made food scarce for Dahle’s colonies these days. His honey production is down 50 percent, he said.

He’s had to haul supplemental sucrose to his colonies, all spread over 20 North Dakota counties between the Canadian and South Dakota borders, including McKenzie County.

“When all the flowers are blooming, they’re collecting pollen and nectar all day long,” Dahle said. “Life is good.”

