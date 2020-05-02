Latest News

Drones could help county with road closures

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County will be the first county in the state that will be using drones to assess county roads following major rain events under a new two-year agreement approved unanimously by the county commissioners.

During the commission’s Jan. 21 regular meeting, the county awarded ISight RPV a $100,000 contract to provide the county with real-time imagery of road conditions to support open/closure decisions on gravel roads.

“In western North Dakota closing of gravel roads can have major economic impacts not only for the county but for the oil companies that work there,” said Tommy Kenville, ISight CEO. “Our project will collect the data the commissioners need to make informed decisions on road closures.”

Under the agreement, Kenville says that ISight will open an office in McKenzie County that will be staffed with two drone pilots and two other individuals.

