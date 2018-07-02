Latest News

Drilling for love

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

While the dating life in the Bakken is unconventional and a bit more complicated, many couples are still finding each other in spite of temporary residency and long work hours

Emily Russell and Jeromie Wolkenhauer’s first meal together almost killed their relationship before it even began.

Halfway into making stir fry, Emily realized she was short an ingredient and sent Jeromie to the store. A few minutes later he returned with the needed ingredient and 10 blocks of cheese.

“What are those for?” asked a horrified Emily.

“To eat!” answered Jeromie.

