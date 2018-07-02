Latest News

Drama Club to present “The Wizard of Oz”

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

The Watford City High School Drama Department is doing something they have not attempted to do for a long time - they are working on an all-out stage performance of the The Wizard of Oz.

According to Anna Schwartz, Watford City High School Choral director, the high school has not done this show in roughly 15 years, but everyone involved is taking it very seriously.

“The kids are learning the blocking and choreography for everything right now,” states Emily Taylor, a paraprofessional at the Watford City High School and director of The Wizard of Oz performance. “We hope to be done with that soon, so we can start having fun and playing around with the parts.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer