Dr. Seuss Week comes to Watford City Elementary School

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Ever trying to keep life at the elementary school fun, Principal Kerrie Stansfield encouraged students and teachers to dive into the fantastic world of Dr. Seuss.

“It is important to make things fun and to get kids excited to come to school,” said Stansfield. “And what better way than with the silly characters of Dr. Seuss?”

A remarkable tool for literacy, Dr. Seuss has been cracking up kids for over 80 years. The parts of his books that keep kids and adults coming back time and again are his silly rhymes big characters.

