Dr. Seuss takes over school

Posted 3/13/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you were to have stepped foot into the Watford City Elementary School last week, you’d have thought you walked straight into a Dr. Seuss illustration coming to life. For the students of the elementary school, that’s basically what happened.

“The kids had the opportunity to dress up for four days,” says Kerrie Stansfield, Watford City Elementary School principal. “They wore stuff for Crazy Hat Day, Crazy Sock Day, All-Green Day and dressed up as their favorite character for one day.”

While dressing up is a big thrill for the children, it also happens to be an opportune time for teachers to get their students engaged academically as well.

“It’s a great way to get them to love reading,” smiled Stansfield. “We had several community members come and read to the children this year. That was really my favorite part.”

The nationally celebrated week has been a yearly ritual that Watford City Elementary has participated in since the school was built, with children as young as five years old getting involved.

