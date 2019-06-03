Latest News

DOT to install new speed limit signage through Arnegard

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

U.S. Highway 85 running through Arnegard will soon have the state’s first safety corridor in an effort to control traffic speeds on this heavily traveled stretch of highway.

According to Travis Bateman of the Arnegard Police Department, during a traffic study conducted over a seven-day period in July of 2018, 30,000 vehicles were recorded using the one-quarter mile stretch of the highway running through Arnegard.

