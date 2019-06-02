Latest News

Don’t give bacteria a free ride

Posted 2/06/19 (Wed)

ByAshleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again when people are starting to come down with the flu. Luckily, you don’t have to stay in a bubble if you stick to the advice of medical experts.

Although, this season the number of flu cases has simmered down in comparison to last year’s flu outbreak, that’s not a reason for people to let their guard down.

“The community of Watford City saw a spike in seasonal flu outbreaks around Christmas and New Year’s,” says Sara Palmer, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Infection Control specialist. “As of Jan. 27, we have had 30 cases where people have tested positive for the flu this season.”

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there have been 1,810 laboratory-identified flu cases reported to the NDDoH so far this season.

