Latest News

District welcomes new transportation director

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Managing over 50 buses in a large, rural school district, Benard Veasley is excited about his new job as transportation director for the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1.

Superintendent Steve Holen is also excited about the experience that Veasley brings to the job. Selected from four candidates, Holen feels that they found a strong transportation director in Veasley.

“Mr. Veasley has a background in transportation, both in a military setting as well as a large public school district in Texas,” Holen said. “His considerable years of experience in transportation as a driver and in leadership roles made him a strong candidate for the position.”

