Devoted CNA recognized for her service to others

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Once a year, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems takes the opportunity to honor one woman who has made a difference in this community. And on Saturday, Nov. 10, during this year’s Women’s Day, which was sponsored by the healthcare system, Judy Rhone was honored as the 2018 Woman of the Year.

Rhone, who has been employed at the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City for over 23 years, has given her heart and soul to caring for the aging residents of McKenzie County. Rhone started working in medical facilities in 1967 and hasn’t looked back since. Now a CNA, Rhone has worked hard to develop her skills and knowledge at the Good Shepherd Home.

