Developer agrees to make improvements after city pulls permit

Posted 11/15/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After repeated attempts by the city of Watford City to have a developer of two six-plex townhomes in the Pheasant Ridge subdivision to bring his property into compliance with city codes and to meet the site design that was approved, the city pulled his Certificate of Occupancy on Oct. 13.

“The developer just never finished the project,” stated Curt Moen, city administrator. “We warned them three times and finally we pulled their occupancy permit.”

Pulling the occupancy permit got the developer’s attention as his attorney contacted the city last week and informed them that $50,000 would be put into an escrow account to guarantee the work would be completed according to a city punch list.

