Latest News

Deputy injured in two-vehicle accident

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 24-year-old female deputy with the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to a Bismarck hospital after her squad car was rear-ended by a semi truck two miles north of Watford City on North Dakota Highway 1806. The accident occurred at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Deputy Natasha Skala was traveling north on the highway in a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and had stopped to make a lefthand turn into a residential area when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 1998 Kenworth semi being driven by Michael Gritzan, 57, of Sidney, Mont.

Upon impact, Skala’s patrol vehicle spun clockwise on the roadway and came to a rest between the north and southbound lanes of Highway 1806 facing northwest. Her vehicle then started on fire and was completely engulfed in flames. Skala was extricated while the vehicle was on fire.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer