Latest News

DAPL donates $20,000 to county emergency responders

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC donated $20,000 to McKenzie County on Oct. 17, with the funds to be used for first responder departments.

Dakota Access Pipeline has long stated it is committed to being a good neighbor, a good business partner and a valued member of the communities in which they do business. As part of that commitment, it is donating $20,000 to each county’s emergency management budget across its four-state route, totaling 50 counties at $1 million in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer