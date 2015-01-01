Latest News

Criminal charges ‘not supportable’ against two county officials

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Two McKenzie County officials will not face criminal charges after a prosecutor’s review of allegations related to a questioned expense voucher from 2015.

Cass County Assistant State’s Attorney Reid Brady returned his opinion and analysis to McKenzie County State’s Attorney Chas Neff Jr. late last week, writing that “criminal charges do not appear supportable against” Commissioner Vawnita Best, Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec or other McKenzie County commissioners.

Watford City residents Sam and Tami Meuchel had questioned a $92.70 meal Best had vouchered for reimbursement two years ago. The Meuchels alleged her expense was a mishandling of county money.

They initially requested Neff review the allegations; however, he recused himself and sent the request to Mountrail County State’s Attorney Wade Enget, who later returned the request due to his workload and suggested assistance from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, which eventually led Neff to Brady.

Brady concluded that “circumstances do not show that Best unlawfully submitted the voucher” nor “had criminal intent,” findings that determined any charges against Svihovec or other commissioners are not supportable as well.

