Latest News

Crestwood pledges $150,000 to new healthcare facility

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Crestwood Equity Partners LP became the latest oilfield company to step forward to help support the construction of McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc.’s new $75.4 million replacement facility.

On Wednesday, Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and CEO of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, along with other company representatives toured the new facility at which time they announced their pledge of $150,000.

“Crestwood is honored to be able to support the Watford City community and surrounding area in such a meaningful and enduring way,” stated Phillips. “With 150 employees in North Dakota, the new facility will ensure that our employees and their families have access to state-of-the-art medical care close to where they live and work."

