Creative intelligence starts with Storytime at the library

Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“She’s kind of sad because she’s not like other pigs,” said a sullen Bridgett Hamilton as she poutfully read the story, ‘Normal Pig,’ to a dozen children for Storytime at the McKenzie County Public Library on Feb. 20.

Storytime has a way of turning a world of black-and-white into color for the young children who come to Storytime, which is held at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Thursday at the McKenzie County Public Library.

“Today was the first time they did painting during Storytime,” says Stephanie Asselin, McKenzie County Public Library director. “We’ve done it during ‘Mommy and Me’ Storytime during Christmas, but that’s it.”

