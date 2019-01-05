Latest News

County’s population estimated at 13,632 people

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the U.S. Census Bureau is estimating that McKenzie County’s population in 2018 was 13,632 people, some local officials are saying that the estimate is too low.

“I think that based on our numbers of addresses in the county, McKenzie County’s population is closer to 20,000 to 25,000 people,” states Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Job Development Authority director. “We are definitely not a normal growth community that their factors take into consideration.”

According to the Census Bureau’s estimates, McKenzie County grew by 7.1 percent from 2017 to 2018 making it the largest percentage growth county of the state’s 53 counties. The bureau estimated the county’s population at 12,727 in 2017.

Williams County’s population increased by 5.9 percent between July 2017 and July 2018, making it the largest percent growth rate county in the nation.

