Latest News

County’s oil production jumps

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Non-completed wells coming online drove McKenzie County’s March oil production up 11 percent from February while state production overall dropped less than 1 percent.

North Dakota’s production maintained 1 million daily barrels of oil, the state department of mineral resources reported in March figures, with gas production up 1.4 percent.

March logged 1.025 million daily barrels, while McKenzie County hauled in 12.9 million for the month, the DMR reported, up from 11.6 million in February.

Increases all around in northeastern and eastern McKenzie County contributed to the county’s production rise, said DMR director Lynn Helms, from activity to drilling rigs to well completions.

North Dakota logged a new record high of producing wells in March, up to 13,632, the DMR reported. Last Friday, the state had 51 active drilling rigs, 24 in McKenzie County. The county also had 3,698 producing wells in March.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer