County’s oil, gas production rocks Bakken

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The core area of North Dakota’s Bakken was definitely rocking in October as the state set new records for oil and natural gas production.

“It should be a very happy holiday for the state of North Dakota,” stated Lynn Helms, North Dakota Mineral Resources director, during his monthly Director’s Cut on Friday, Dec. 13. “For the first time ever, the state had over 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production.”

Overall, the state saw a five percent increase in oil production in October growing to just over 47 million barrels, while natural gas production also set a new record of almost 95.2 million mcf of natural gas, a four percent increase from September.

As in the past, the four-county region of the Bakken, consisting of McKenzie, Dunn, Mountrail and Williams counties, produced virtually all of North Dakota’s oil and gas in October.

Those four counties, according to the monthly production numbers, produced 95 percent of the state’s oil and 96 percent of the state’s natural gas. During the month of October, those four counties produced 44,826,235 of the state’s total oil production of 4,7051,671 barrels of oil and 91,817,410 mcf of the state’s total natural gas production of 95,189,103 mcf.

