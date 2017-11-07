Latest News

County’s medical marijuana ordinance clears final hurdle

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Weeks before the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act takes effect, McKenzie County has passed a zoning ordinance to accommodate the new law.

At their July 5 meeting, county commissioners here unanimously approved the final ordinance, updated with two recommendations incorporated since their June 20 meeting when they opted to further consider the ordinance.

Jim Talbert, McKenzie County’s planning and zoning director, said Aaron Birst, legal counsel for the North Dakota Association of Counties, recommended a better differentation of terms relating to medical marijuana facilities as well as separating definitions in the ordinance to better accommodate the previous recommendation.

Talbert also corrected a small error related to sequence of conditional use permits and state licensing.

“Other than that, it remains the same,” he told commissioners.

McKenzie County’s ordinance relating to medical marijuana will be effective “in about a month,” he added.

