Latest News

County wants junkyard to meet state rules

Posted 2/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners has grown tired of an unsightly junkyard next to U.S. Highway 85, north of Alexander, and has hired an attorney to begin legal proceedings to bring the site into compliance with North Dakota state law.

The junkyard, which is owned by Tom Novak, is filled with old campers and assorted vehicles and is located within 1,000 feet of the highway. And that proximity to the highway makes it a violation of state law.

“It has been an eyesore for so long,” states Jim Talbert, McKenzie County Planning and Zoning director. “And it continues to grow.”

During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Talbert told the commissioners rather than to pursue corrective action by enforcing county zoning regulations, it would be better to use state laws that follow the Federal Highway Beautification Act.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer