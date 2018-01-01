Latest News

County to spend $125,000 to clean up Novak junkyard

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While McKenzie County has filed a lawsuit against Tom Novak in regard to his junkyard along U.S. Highway 85 north of Alexander, the McKenzie County commissioners have agreed to spend $125,000 to help with some of the clean-up costs.

According to Todd Foster, McKenzie County senior code enforcer, the number of old cars, campers, assorted oilfield tanks and waste, as well as other garbage that is on Novak’s land is staggering.

In February of 2018, the McKenzie County commissioners hired Ari Johnson of the Johnson & Sundeen law firm to begin legal proceedings to bring the site into compliance with North Dakota state laws that follow the Federal Highway Beautification Act.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer