County to host free landfill day

Posted 5/30/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In an effort to cut down on the amount of household hazardous waste that comes into the McKenzie County Landfill, McKenzie County sponsors one day a year when residents can bring in their household hazardous waste and dispose of it for free.

This year, the event will take place at the McKenzie County Landfill on Saturday June 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 9 will be the only day this year that the McKenzie County Landfill will accept household hazardous waste. If you miss the event, you will have to hold on to your items for another year or find another way to legally dispose of them.

“The county has sponsored this event for the last four years,” said Rick Schreiber, landfill director. “We do days like this to get people to bring in things like gas and old oil so they don’t end up where they don’t belong, like the landfill.”

