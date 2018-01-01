Latest News

County tackles coordinator position

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After languishing on the county commissioners unfinished agenda items for over six months, the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners finally took action dealing with the creation of a county coordinator position. Or at least, the board decided that rather than creating a new county position, they would shift some of the proposed duties to other county employees and hire for a human resources position.

The county commissioner’s had approved funding for the position in their 2018 budget, but since that time the commissioners have struggled with what exactly the role of that new county job would be.

Finally during the commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the board moved forward with a full scale discussion with Commissioner Kathy Skarda voicing opposition to some of the duties that were part of the job description.

