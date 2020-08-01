Latest News

County sees spike in flu cases

Posted 1/08/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Due to a recent surge of Influenza cases that have struck McKenzie County, residents are being urged to take precautions and to consider getting a flu shot.

“We went from two cases in a week to three. Then had 16, 29, before seeing 48 cases the week of Christmas,” says Sara Palmer, infection control director with the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc.

According to Palmer, 101 flu cases have been reported as of Dec. 28, and by Jan. 2, an additional 30 cases have been seen at the clinic.

While Palmer says that McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. is seeing a majority of cases turn up with Influenza B, she says that there’s still a decent amount of Influenza A cases.

“We’re at a 10.8 percent vaccination rate of people that are showing up to receive care,” says Palmer. “So most people are not vaccinated who are getting the flu, contrary to what may be floating around on social media.”

Palmer says patients who have received vaccinations, but still contracted the flu, are saying that their symptoms are much less severe.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer