Latest News

County provides $500,000 to new shooting range building

Posted 3/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While construction of a new public shooting range in McKenzie County won’t begin in earnest until the snow is gone, the McKenzie County Sportsmen’s Club’s project got a shot in the arm on Tuesday, March 5, when the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners approved a $500,000 grant to help them with their construction plans.

The county’s money will be used to help the club incorporate office space into its new building that would allow for a retail space, as well as on-site staffing for the range.

“We’ve been working with Big Boy’s Toys to provide a retail space and to man the range,” stated Brent Schwan, club president as he made his financial request. “We would also like to be able to add space in the new structure for meeting rooms.”

According to Schwan, because of needed improvements to the second floor and to add an elevator to meet ADA requirements, the club needed the county’s financial help.

Schwan told the commissioners that it is the club’s goal to have the outdoor shooting area open this summer, while the building would be a secondary need.

