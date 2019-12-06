Latest News

County okays $1 million for golf course expansion project

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the public is already enjoying playing the 12 new golf holes that were completed late last fall at the Fox Hills Golf Course, the big question on the minds of all golfers is when will the final holes be ready for play.

And on Tuesday, June 4, that question was answered as the McKenzie County Commissioners approved giving an additional $1 million to the McKenzie County Job Development Authority (JDA), which will then turn the funding over to the golf course.

“The county through the JDA has already provided $750,000 for the project over the last two years,” stated Joel Brown, JDA president, as he made the request to the commissioners last Tuesday. “We’ve been expecting this additional request to complete the course.”

According to Brown, with the county’s assistance, as well as further financial help from the city of Watford City, he believes the golf course will have a fully functioning 18-hole course by next year.

“This is a unique and desirable project for the JDA,” stated Brown. “This is a quality of life project that will help us attract workers to the community. We have the opportunity to have Watford City be the hub of the Bakken.”

