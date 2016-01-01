Latest News

County must pay contractor $1.7 million for breach of contract

Posted 6/20/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

An arbitrator has ruled that McKenzie County must pay Gratech Company of Berthold $1.7 million in damages associated with the construction of a county road project.

According to Thomas Olson of Olson Construction Law of St. Paul, Minn., in May of 2017, Gratech filed a demand for arbitration with the American Arbitration Association, claiming McKenzie County breached the terms of a 2016 contract by failing to grant an extension of the contract time.

