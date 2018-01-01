Latest News

County moves forward with using vote by mail

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A major change is coming to McKenzie County voters this year as the McKenzie County Commissioners unanimously approved proceeding forward with using a vote by mail process for the 2018 elections. The decision to proceed with the new voting process was made at a special meeting of commissioners on Tuesday, March 13.

With the decision, McKenzie County joins 32 other state counties that are using that voting format.

According to Erica Johnsrud, county auditor/treasurer, the trend of counties going to a vote by mail process has been growing across the state and has been well received by voters.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Johnsrud told commissioners that about 30 county residents attended the five public meetings the county held to explain the proposed voting change.

“By far most people favored giving the process a chance,” stated Johnsrud. “Especially after they learned that they didn’t have to use the mail service to vote.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer