Latest News

County motor vehicle department now able to print vehicle titles

Posted 7/11/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Starting Aug. 1, the McKenzie County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer a new service - the printing of motor vehicle titles on site.

In the past, the county DMV had to file a transfer of vehicle title or request a title duplicate and then wait for the State DMV in Bismarck to print that title and send it to the owner through the mail.

But that several day process is now going to be a thing of the past as the county DMV will be able to print a title on site and the vehicle owner can carry their new title out of the McKenzie County Courthouse with them on the same day that they file.

“Being able to print titles on site is a big deal because once it is printed, the owner knows that all of the information is correct and that there are no hold-ups,” said Lori Winchester, McKenzie County DMV manager. “And, they don’t have to wait for the title or be worried that it got lost in the mail.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer