County meetings being live streamed

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Almost two years in the making, the bi-monthly Board of County Commissioners meetings are now being live streamed. The public can now tune into meetings as they happen from the comfort of their own homes or watch the meetings after the fact, for 30 days after meeting minutes are approved.

After many months on the Board of County Commissioners meeting agendas, the issue of whether to live stream their meetings was approved in September of 2018. Following the approval, it took another several months to allocate the funds, order the equipment and get the system up and running.

“We have been discussing the topic of live streaming for years,” said Tom McCabe, McKenzie County Board of County Commission chairman. “It will now allow more members of the county to not only listen to the meetings, but be involved in the community.”

During the recent general election, County Commissioner Howdy Lawlar ran on the platform of increasing transparency at the courthouse and listening to the people of the community. He believes that providing a live stream of the commissioners meetings helps on both issues.

